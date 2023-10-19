CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, CARG stock has gone up by 0.45%, with a monthly decline of -0.06% and a quarterly plunge of -22.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for CarGurus Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.10% for CARG’s stock, with a -3.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) is 7.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CARG is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CarGurus Inc (CARG) is $22.92, which is $5.3 above the current market price. The public float for CARG is 83.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.57% of that float. On October 19, 2023, CARG’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

CARG stock's latest price update

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.06 in relation to previous closing price of 17.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles1, announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2023, after the close of the market on November 7th, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CARG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CARG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARG Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARG rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.52. In addition, CarGurus Inc saw 27.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CARG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+38.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarGurus Inc stands at +11.71. The total capital return value is set at 13.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.48. Equity return is now at value 51.39, with 29.15 for asset returns.

Based on CarGurus Inc (CARG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.29. Total debt to assets is 7.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CarGurus Inc (CARG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.