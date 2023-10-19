Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) is $18.25, which is $6.61 above the current market price. The public float for GOOS is 51.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOOS on October 19, 2023 was 824.15K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

GOOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) has plunged by -4.72 when compared to previous closing price of 13.35, but the company has seen a -9.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-18 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE, TSX: GOOS), a global performance luxury and lifestyle brand, plans to announce results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended October 1, 2023, before markets open on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter results at 8:30am ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The webcast can be accessed at http://investor.canadagoose.com. The conference call can be acces.

GOOS’s Market Performance

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has seen a -9.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.40% decline in the past month and a -27.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for GOOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.59% for GOOS stock, with a simple moving average of -28.33% for the last 200 days.

GOOS Trading at -15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -15.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS fell by -9.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.95. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc saw -28.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.07 for the present operating margin

+59.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc stands at +5.95. The total capital return value is set at 14.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 14.16, with 3.65 for asset returns.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.63. Total debt to assets is 47.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.