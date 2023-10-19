California Resources Corporation (CRC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) has dropped by -0.97 compared to previous close of 55.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that California Resources operates in an environment of limited new drilling due to regulatory and permitting challenges, forcing it to return money to shareholders and diversify its portfolio. CRC owns valuable land in California and has drilling expertise, which could potentially boost its value through royalty securitizations and deep geothermal energy projects. The company is managing its oil and gas assets for cash flow, and developing carbon capture initiatives and renewable-driven electrical generating programs to meet California’s climate goals.

The price-to-earnings ratio for California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is 4.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRC is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for California Resources Corporation (CRC) is $61.86, which is $6.1 above the current market price. The public float for CRC is 57.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.26% of that float. On October 19, 2023, CRC’s average trading volume was 599.63K shares.

CRC’s Market Performance

CRC stock saw a decrease of 0.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.16% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for California Resources Corporation (CRC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.33% for CRC’s stock, with a 20.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRC Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRC rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.16. In addition, California Resources Corporation saw 26.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.56 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for California Resources Corporation stands at +16.08. The total capital return value is set at 55.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73. Equity return is now at value 50.01, with 22.91 for asset returns.

Based on California Resources Corporation (CRC), the company’s capital structure generated 35.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.21. Total debt to assets is 16.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of California Resources Corporation (CRC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.