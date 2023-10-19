Calavo Growers, Inc (CVGW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Calavo Growers, Inc (CVGW) by analysts is $40.33, which is $13.46 above the current market price. The public float for CVGW is 16.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.59% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of CVGW was 162.83K shares.

The stock price of Calavo Growers, Inc (NASDAQ: CVGW) has jumped by 3.75 compared to previous close of 25.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that Calavo reappointed a former CEO to restart a multi-year turnaround process, signaling a focus on improving the avocado business. Q3/F23 showed improved gross margins in the avocado business, but sustainability remains uncertain. Investors appear to have already factored in a return to historic profitability in their valuations of Calavo shares. I believe more caution is warranted.

CVGW’s Market Performance

Calavo Growers, Inc (CVGW) has experienced a 3.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.83% drop in the past month, and a -26.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for CVGW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.05% for CVGW’s stock, with a -12.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVGW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVGW stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for CVGW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVGW in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $85 based on the research report published on June 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CVGW Trading at -9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVGW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVGW rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.58. In addition, Calavo Growers, Inc saw -8.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVGW starting from Browne Michael A, who purchase 800 shares at the price of $28.15 back on Sep 18. After this action, Browne Michael A now owns 1,500 shares of Calavo Growers, Inc, valued at $22,520 using the latest closing price.

Browne Michael A, the Executive Vice President of Calavo Growers, Inc, purchase 400 shares at $28.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Browne Michael A is holding 1,400 shares at $11,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVGW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.89 for the present operating margin

+6.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calavo Growers, Inc stands at -0.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.06. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -0.89 for asset returns.

Based on Calavo Growers, Inc (CVGW), the company’s capital structure generated 29.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.96. Total debt to assets is 17.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.62 and the total asset turnover is 2.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Calavo Growers, Inc (CVGW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.