Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) has seen a -18.45% decrease in the past week, with a -22.49% drop in the past month, and a -2.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.58% for CABA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.29% for CABA’s stock, with a 16.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for CABA is at 2.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CABA is $26.29, which is $12.05 above the current market price. The public float for CABA is 30.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.81% of that float. The average trading volume for CABA on October 19, 2023 was 674.38K shares.

CABA) stock’s latest price update

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.97 compared to its previous closing price of 14.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Here is how Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of CABA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CABA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CABA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CABA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CABA Trading at -7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CABA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares sank -16.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CABA fell by -18.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.21. In addition, Cabaletta Bio Inc saw 45.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CABA starting from Binder Gwendolyn, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $17.57 back on Sep 19. After this action, Binder Gwendolyn now owns 20,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc, valued at $193,220 using the latest closing price.

Binder Gwendolyn, the of Cabaletta Bio Inc, sale 11,000 shares at $13.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Binder Gwendolyn is holding 20,000 shares at $147,583 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CABA

The total capital return value is set at -47.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.00. Equity return is now at value -42.61, with -40.09 for asset returns.

Based on Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.69. Total debt to assets is 4.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.