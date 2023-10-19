C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Stock Sees a-2.82 Decrease

The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) has gone down by -2.57% for the week, with a -5.33% drop in the past month and a -15.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.02% for CHRW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.35% for CHRW stock, with a simple moving average of -12.25% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is above average at 19.29x. The 36-month beta value for CHRW is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHRW is $88.81, which is $9.53 above than the current price. The public float for CHRW is 114.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.12% of that float. The average trading volume of CHRW on October 19, 2023 was 922.81K shares.

CHRW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) has decreased by -2.82 when compared to last closing price of 86.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Weak demand, high inventories, lower pricing and excess capacity are hurting C.H. Robinson (CHRW).

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRW stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CHRW by listing it as a “Negative.” The predicted price for CHRW in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $77 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHRW Trading at -6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.61. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. saw -8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from Short Michael John, who sale 16,155 shares at the price of $104.56 back on May 04. After this action, Short Michael John now owns 75,937 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., valued at $1,689,091 using the latest closing price.

Freeman Angela K., the CHRO and ESG Officer of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $104.43 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Freeman Angela K. is holding 92,373 shares at $208,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.13 for the present operating margin

+7.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. stands at +3.81. The total capital return value is set at 31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.12. Equity return is now at value 31.05, with 8.31 for asset returns.

Based on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW), the company’s capital structure generated 174.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.56. Total debt to assets is 39.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 3.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.