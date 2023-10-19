Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.61 in comparison to its previous close of 32.71, however, the company has experienced a -5.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Investors interested in Financial – Miscellaneous Services stocks are likely familiar with Royalty Pharma (RPRX) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BAM is $37.45, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for BAM is 382.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.69% of that float. The average trading volume for BAM on October 19, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

BAM’s Market Performance

BAM’s stock has seen a -5.94% decrease for the week, with a -11.41% drop in the past month and a -5.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.33% for BAM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $39 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAM Trading at -6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM fell by -5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.76. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd saw 9.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who sale 50,256 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast now owns 21,054,667 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, valued at $599,805 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, sale 24,744 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,104,923 shares at $295,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd stands at +52.80. The total capital return value is set at 15.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.38. Equity return is now at value 21.86, with 8.99 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.