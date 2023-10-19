Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BAER)’s stock price has dropped by -28.96 in relation to previous closing price of 6.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -37.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Bridger Aerospace is active in aerial firefighting and wildfire management services, capitalizing on the increasing risk of wildfires globally. The company’s business case is driven by the rising area burned per fire and the growing damages caused by wildfires, as well as the need for fire prevention and suppression. Bridger Aerospace operates a fleet of firefighting and surveillance aircraft, including Super Scooper planes, and has the potential for geographical market diversification. However, it faces risks such as seasonal fluctuations.

and a 36-month beta value of -0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BAER is 2.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.57% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of BAER was 29.53K shares.

BAER’s Market Performance

BAER stock saw a decrease of -37.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -44.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.37% for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -43.70% for BAER’s stock, with a -32.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAER Trading at -40.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.37%, as shares sank -47.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAER fell by -37.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.54. In addition, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc saw -57.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.78 for the present operating margin

+24.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc stands at -707.71. The total capital return value is set at -7.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -109.03. Equity return is now at value -52.77, with -30.97 for asset returns.

Based on Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER), the company’s capital structure generated 268.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3,210.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.