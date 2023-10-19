Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.70 compared to its previous closing price of 58.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Investors interested in REIT and Equity Trust – Other stocks are likely familiar with Boston Properties (BXP) and Stag Industrial (STAG). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is 13.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BXP is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) is $66.53, which is $10.97 above the current market price. The public float for BXP is 156.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% of that float. On October 19, 2023, BXP’s average trading volume was 1.57M shares.

BXP’s Market Performance

BXP’s stock has seen a -0.70% decrease for the week, with a -13.67% drop in the past month and a -10.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for Boston Properties, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.51% for BXP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXP stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BXP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BXP in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $62 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BXP Trading at -9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -13.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXP fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.01. In addition, Boston Properties, Inc. saw -16.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXP starting from Kevorkian Eric G, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $66.43 back on Sep 11. After this action, Kevorkian Eric G now owns 994 shares of Boston Properties, Inc., valued at $66,430 using the latest closing price.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A, the Senior EVP of Boston Properties, Inc., sale 65,000 shares at $67.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that RITCHEY RAYMOND A is holding 0 shares at $4,362,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.03 for the present operating margin

+38.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Properties, Inc. stands at +27.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 11.09, with 2.73 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP), the company’s capital structure generated 239.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.53. Total debt to assets is 60.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.