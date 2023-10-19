Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) has decreased by -2.63 when compared to last closing price of 128.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Booz Allen (BAH) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BAH is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BAH is $133.05, which is $5.05 above the current market price. The public float for BAH is 128.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume for BAH on October 19, 2023 was 834.36K shares.

BAH’s Market Performance

The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) has seen a -1.07% decrease in the past week, with a 12.39% rise in the past month, and a 7.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for BAH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.22% for BAH’s stock, with a 20.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BAH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $130 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAH Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.55. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp saw 19.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from Barnes Melody C, who sale 824 shares at the price of $113.60 back on Aug 24. After this action, Barnes Melody C now owns 17,590 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, valued at $93,606 using the latest closing price.

SHRADER RALPH W, the Director of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, sale 100,000 shares at $120.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that SHRADER RALPH W is holding 811,090 shares at $12,056,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.30 for the present operating margin

+21.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp stands at +2.91. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.75. Equity return is now at value 27.64, with 4.59 for asset returns.

Based on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH), the company’s capital structure generated 308.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.53. Total debt to assets is 44.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 299.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.