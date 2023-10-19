Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ: BON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BON is at -1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BON is 7.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume for BON on October 19, 2023 was 153.95K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

BON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ: BON) has jumped by 14.01 compared to previous close of 0.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that Quite frankly, the best $1 stocks to buy now are only for people with “stupid” money. By that, I mean you’re swimming so deeply in green-tinted paper that you need to lose some of that cash, just to feel alive again.

BON’s Market Performance

Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON) has seen a 20.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.75% gain in the past month and a -29.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.08% for BON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.35% for BON’s stock, with a -50.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BON Trading at -8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares surge +15.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BON rose by +20.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4096. In addition, Bon Natural Life Ltd saw -55.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.87 for the present operating margin

+31.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bon Natural Life Ltd stands at +20.86. The total capital return value is set at 20.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.35. Equity return is now at value 18.12, with 13.42 for asset returns.

Based on Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.29. Total debt to assets is 14.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.