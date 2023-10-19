Biocept Inc (BIOC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) has increased by 18.18 when compared to last closing price of 0.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -35.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC ) Business Update Conference Call August 30, 2023 4:00 PM ET Company Participants Jody Cain – LHA Antonino Morales – President, CEO Dr. Barbara Blouw – VP, Clinical Development Dr. Seema Nagpal – Clinical Professor of Neurology-Stanford University Dr. Philippe Marchand – Chief Operating Officer Robert Walsh – Vice President, Controller Darrell Taylor – Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Conference Call Participants Kemp Dolliver – Brookline Capital Markets Michael Okunewitch – Maxim Group Operator Welcome to the Biocept Business Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

, and the 36-month beta value for BIOC is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BIOC is $330.00, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for BIOC is 2.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.13% of that float. The average trading volume for BIOC on October 19, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

BIOC’s Market Performance

BIOC’s stock has seen a -35.61% decrease for the week, with a -56.08% drop in the past month and a -49.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.58% for Biocept Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.09% for BIOC stock, with a simple moving average of -90.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOC stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BIOC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIOC in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 14, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

BIOC Trading at -41.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.61%, as shares sank -54.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOC fell by -35.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0463. In addition, Biocept Inc saw -95.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-123.69 for the present operating margin

-9.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biocept Inc stands at -124.09. The total capital return value is set at -89.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.54. Equity return is now at value -77.58, with -42.76 for asset returns.

Based on Biocept Inc (BIOC), the company’s capital structure generated 136.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.75. Total debt to assets is 39.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biocept Inc (BIOC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.