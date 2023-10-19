Bank OZK (OZK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OZK is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OZK is $45.38, which is $13.88 above the current market price. The public float for OZK is 107.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.12% of that float. The average trading volume for OZK on October 19, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

OZK) stock’s latest price update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK)’s stock price has dropped by -4.30 in relation to previous closing price of 37.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Bank OZK (OZK) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

OZK’s Market Performance

Bank OZK (OZK) has seen a -4.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.90% decline in the past month and a -19.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for OZK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.22% for OZK’s stock, with a -8.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OZK Trading at -7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.62. In addition, Bank OZK saw -10.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +40.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 13.53, with 2.25 for asset returns.

Based on Bank OZK (OZK), the company’s capital structure generated 24.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.44. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank OZK (OZK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.