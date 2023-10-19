Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALBT is 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALBT is 4.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALBT on October 19, 2023 was 70.12K shares.

ALBT) stock’s latest price update

Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ: ALBT)’s stock price has soared by 22.65 in relation to previous closing price of 0.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-18 that Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:ALBT) shares rose in early trade after it announced a partnership with medical device company Qi Diagnostics to co-develop international multi-center clinical studies for the DKAir breathalyzer device for the early detection of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). Developed by Qi Diagnostics, the DKAir is a handheld breathalyzer that allows diabetic patients to detect the level of acetone in their breath.

ALBT’s Market Performance

Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT) has experienced a 19.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.80% drop in the past month, and a -35.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.94% for ALBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.71% for ALBT’s stock, with a -52.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALBT Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.32%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALBT rose by +19.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8265. In addition, Avalon GloboCare Corp saw -82.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-619.12 for the present operating margin

+9.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avalon GloboCare Corp stands at -992.44. The total capital return value is set at -67.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.66. Equity return is now at value -143.61, with -64.43 for asset returns.

Based on Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT), the company’s capital structure generated 40.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.08. Total debt to assets is 23.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 211.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.