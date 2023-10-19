AST SpaceMobile Inc’s (ASTS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ASTS stock has gone down by -10.17%, with a monthly decline of -25.36% and a quarterly plunge of -22.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.32% for AST SpaceMobile Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.31% for ASTS’s stock, with a -36.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for ASTS is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ASTS is $15.00, which is $11.91 above the current market price. The public float for ASTS is 78.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 24.93% of that float. The average trading volume for ASTS on October 19, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

ASTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) has plunged by -6.93 when compared to previous closing price of 3.32, but the company has seen a -10.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-19 that AST successfully completed a call from Hawaii to Spain via its satellite using a terrestrial phone, a major milestone in the development of its network. If successful, AST offers the opportunity to provide communications to areas without cellular service and could disrupt traditional telecom.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ASTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASTS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on October 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASTS Trading at -19.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -23.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTS fell by -10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, AST SpaceMobile Inc saw -35.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTS starting from Cisneros Adriana, who purchase 36,364 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Dec 02. After this action, Cisneros Adriana now owns 39,764 shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc, valued at $200,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1054.35 for the present operating margin

-374.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for AST SpaceMobile Inc stands at -228.86. The total capital return value is set at -39.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.51. Equity return is now at value -44.49, with -13.29 for asset returns.

Based on AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS), the company’s capital structure generated 9.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.58. Total debt to assets is 2.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.