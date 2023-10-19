Assessing the Risk and Potential of Roku Inc’s (ROKU) Stock

The stock of Roku Inc (ROKU) has seen a -6.76% decrease in the past week, with a -11.61% drop in the past month, and a -14.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for ROKU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.58% for ROKU stock, with a simple moving average of -4.06% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for ROKU is at 1.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for ROKU is $84.52, which is $22.21 above the current market price. The public float for ROKU is 123.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.96% of that float. The average trading volume for ROKU on October 19, 2023 was 7.89M shares.

ROKU) stock’s latest price update

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU)’s stock price has increased by 1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 62.10. However, the company has seen a -6.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-18 that Among the biggest pandemic beneficiaries, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) stock has been on a wild ride over the past few years. After hitting a high of more than $490 per share in 2021, ROKU stock has since sunk to around $62 per share today, losing another 9% in today’s session on an analyst downgrade.

ROKU Trading at -16.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU fell by -5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.72. In addition, Roku Inc saw 55.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from Banks Matthew C., who sale 208 shares at the price of $70.20 back on Oct 02. After this action, Banks Matthew C. now owns 5,604 shares of Roku Inc, valued at $14,602 using the latest closing price.

Katz Gidon, the President, Consumer Experience of Roku Inc, sale 1,968 shares at $79.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Katz Gidon is holding 22,572 shares at $155,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.74 for the present operating margin

+43.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.39. Equity return is now at value -24.79, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Roku Inc (ROKU), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roku Inc (ROKU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.