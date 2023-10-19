Assessing the Risk and Potential of High Tide Inc.’s (HITI) Stock

In the past week, HITI stock has gone up by 2.55%, with a monthly decline of -9.55% and a quarterly surge of 29.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.78% for High Tide Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.42% for HITI’s stock, with a 16.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HITI is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for High Tide Inc. (HITI) is $5.54, The public float for HITI is 68.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.31% of that float. On October 19, 2023, HITI’s average trading volume was 319.33K shares.

HITI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) has jumped by 3.21 compared to previous close of 1.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-10-17 that With exponential growth prospects, the cannabis sector and top marijuana stocks are booming globally. Cannabis is growing into a huge economic force as more nations legalize it for medical and recreational use, and investors are eager to tap into this emerging market. Trading ancillary and international cannabis stocks, now valued under $2, is one investment strategy that investors find particularly alluring. In general, this offers traders a low-cost starting point and takes advantage of the cannabis industry’s unquestionable potential. Industry projections predict that the global cannabis market will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 18.1% to reach $73.6 billion by 2027. In addition, this growth is primarily due to the increasing acceptance of cannabis for medicinal use, the decriminalization of recreational consumption, and the ongoing market expansion into new territories.

HITI Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -12.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HITI rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7085. In addition, High Tide Inc. saw 4.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HITI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.64 for the present operating margin

+5.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for High Tide Inc. stands at -20.11. The total capital return value is set at -9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.81. Equity return is now at value -33.60, with -20.74 for asset returns.

Based on High Tide Inc. (HITI), the company’s capital structure generated 44.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.89. Total debt to assets is 25.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of High Tide Inc. (HITI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.