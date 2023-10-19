Assessing the Risk and Potential of Enviva Inc’s (EVA) Stock

The stock of Enviva Inc (EVA) has seen a -20.87% decrease in the past week, with a -33.23% drop in the past month, and a -64.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.46% for EVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.86% for EVA stock, with a simple moving average of -79.29% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for EVA is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EVA is $12.17, which is $17.84 above the current market price. The public float for EVA is 38.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.63% of that float. The average trading volume for EVA on October 19, 2023 was 984.06K shares.

EVA) stock’s latest price update

Enviva Inc (NYSE: EVA)’s stock price has decreased by -12.45 compared to its previous closing price of 4.98. However, the company has seen a -20.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-17 that BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”) today announced the timing of its conference call to discuss third-quarter 2023 financial results. When: November 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time How: By dialing (877) 883-0383 in the United States, +1 (412) 902-6506 internationally, and entering the Participant Entry Number 4600445, or via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Enviva’s website at ir.envivabiomass.com Replays: Will be available online fo.

EVA Trading at -46.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares sank -34.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVA fell by -20.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.19. In addition, Enviva Inc saw -91.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVA starting from BUMGARNER JOHN C JR, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $8.50 back on May 25. After this action, BUMGARNER JOHN C JR now owns 415,763 shares of Enviva Inc, valued at $850,000 using the latest closing price.

BUMGARNER JOHN C JR, the Director of Enviva Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $8.33 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that BUMGARNER JOHN C JR is holding 315,763 shares at $166,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.89 for the present operating margin

+5.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enviva Inc stands at -15.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.11. Equity return is now at value -61.88, with -11.65 for asset returns.

Based on Enviva Inc (EVA), the company’s capital structure generated 513.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.70. Total debt to assets is 67.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 504.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enviva Inc (EVA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.