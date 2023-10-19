Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ASRT is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ASRT is $6.75, which is $4.42 above the current market price. The public float for ASRT is 87.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.04% of that float. The average trading volume for ASRT on October 19, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

ASRT) stock’s latest price update

Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.80 compared to its previous closing price of 2.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-15 that Assertio Holdings has undergone a significant transformation in its business model, reducing debt and exiting the opioid business. The company’s recent performance has shown strong growth, with increased net product sales and improved gross margin. Assertio’s stock is currently undervalued, trading at a significant discount, and has the potential for future growth and a turnaround.

ASRT’s Market Performance

ASRT’s stock has fallen by -3.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.08% and a quarterly drop of -56.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.82% for Assertio Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.26% for ASRT’s stock, with a -52.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASRT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ASRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASRT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on November 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASRT Trading at -19.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -10.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc saw -45.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from Peisert Daniel A., who sale 31,121 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Sep 12. After this action, Peisert Daniel A. now owns 324,939 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc, valued at $92,432 using the latest closing price.

Peisert Daniel A., the President & CEO of Assertio Holdings Inc, sale 127,281 shares at $3.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Peisert Daniel A. is holding 356,060 shares at $386,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.18 for the present operating margin

+67.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assertio Holdings Inc stands at +70.17. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.05. Equity return is now at value 51.07, with 26.88 for asset returns.

Based on Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT), the company’s capital structure generated 29.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.96. Total debt to assets is 16.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.