Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has seen a 12.77% increase in the past week, with a -3.89% drop in the past month, and a 5.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.98% for ARDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.65% for ARDX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.14% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) is $9.07, which is $4.79 above the current market price. The public float for ARDX is 209.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARDX on October 19, 2023 was 6.14M shares.

ARDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) has decreased by -5.12 when compared to last closing price of 3.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-18 that Late yesterday, Ardelyx announced that the FDA has approved its first-in-class chronic kidney disease drug Xphozah. The drug adds an important new treatment option for patients on dialysis with hyperphosphatemia, or high phosphorus.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARDX Trading at -7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares surge +4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +15.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Ardelyx Inc saw 30.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Rosenbaum David P., who sale 1,644 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Oct 10. After this action, Rosenbaum David P. now owns 365,378 shares of Ardelyx Inc, valued at $6,576 using the latest closing price.

Rosenbaum David P., the Chief Development Officer of Ardelyx Inc, sale 2,897 shares at $4.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Rosenbaum David P. is holding 367,022 shares at $13,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.24 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc stands at -128.85. The total capital return value is set at -46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -63.67, with -32.72 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.67. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.