Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) has decreased by -5.99 when compared to last closing price of 4.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a -21.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-10 that MADISON, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) is $7.00, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for HOUS is 106.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOUS on October 19, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

HOUS’s Market Performance

HOUS stock saw a decrease of -21.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -40.29% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.89% for Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.37% for HOUS stock, with a simple moving average of -31.26% for the last 200 days.

HOUS Trading at -32.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -40.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOUS fell by -21.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, Anywhere Real Estate Inc saw -28.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HOUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+13.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anywhere Real Estate Inc stands at -4.15. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.63. Equity return is now at value -26.82, with -7.84 for asset returns.

Based on Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS), the company’s capital structure generated 200.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.68. Total debt to assets is 52.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.