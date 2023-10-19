Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU)

The 36-month beta value for ICU is also noteworthy at -0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ICU is $1.00, which is $3.83 above than the current price. The public float for ICU is 6.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.11% of that float. The average trading volume of ICU on October 19, 2023 was 9.99M shares.

ICU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) has jumped by 51.98 compared to previous close of 0.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 96.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-19 that Shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp. ICU, +70.05% rocketed 45.3% on heavy volume in premarket trading Thursday, to take them back above the $1 mark for the first time in five months. Trading volume spiked to 21.4 million shares ahead of the open, to already match the full-day average.

ICU’s Market Performance

ICU’s stock has risen by 96.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 463.37% and a quarterly rise of 133.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 32.06% for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 178.92% for ICU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.62% for the last 200 days.

ICU Trading at 260.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.64%, as shares surge +502.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +166.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICU rose by +88.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4668. In addition, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp saw -71.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICU starting from Chung Kevin, who purchase 12,543 shares at the price of $0.47 back on May 30. After this action, Chung Kevin now owns 68,125 shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, valued at $5,953 using the latest closing price.

Russell Richard D., the Director of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Russell Richard D. is holding 27,978 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICU

The total capital return value is set at -19.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.75. Equity return is now at value -81.52, with -65.59 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In summary, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.