Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Recruiter.com Group Inc (RCRT)

The 36-month beta value for RCRT is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RCRT is $30.00, The public float for RCRT is 1.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume of RCRT on October 19, 2023 was 101.63K shares.

RCRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Recruiter.com Group Inc (NASDAQ: RCRT) has increased by 10.85 when compared to last closing price of 1.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-05 that Evan Sohn, chairman of Recruiter.com, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss cross currents in jobs data, weakness in the quit rate suggesting a tight labor market, and what industries have the best labor market strength.

RCRT’s Market Performance

Recruiter.com Group Inc (RCRT) has experienced a 11.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.00% rise in the past month, and a -55.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.12% for RCRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.16% for RCRT’s stock, with a -62.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCRT stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCRT in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $9 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

RCRT Trading at -20.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCRT rose by +11.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2457. In addition, Recruiter.com Group Inc saw -77.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.53 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recruiter.com Group Inc stands at -64.93. The total capital return value is set at -80.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.45. Equity return is now at value -205.09, with -91.03 for asset returns.

Based on Recruiter.com Group Inc (RCRT), the company’s capital structure generated 97.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.42. Total debt to assets is 35.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Recruiter.com Group Inc (RCRT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.