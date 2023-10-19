Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Li Auto Inc ADR (LI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) is above average at 143.01x. The 36-month beta value for LI is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LI is $392.45, which is $3.96 above than the current price. The public float for LI is 800.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. The average trading volume of LI on October 19, 2023 was 6.19M shares.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 32.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-18 that Li Auto’s stock has shown positive progress and continues to be one of the top stocks in the EV market, according to the Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking System. The company has achieved remarkable milestones in both operational and financial aspects, with significant growth in deliveries and record-breaking revenue and net income. LI has set ambitious goals for the future, including a significant increase in deliveries and revenue, and advancements in autonomous driving and charging solutions.

LI’s Market Performance

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) has seen a -5.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.91% decline in the past month and a -12.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for LI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.18% for LI’s stock, with a 5.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20.66 based on the research report published on November 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LI Trading at -14.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -15.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LI fell by -6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.67. In addition, Li Auto Inc ADR saw 59.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.07 for the present operating margin

+19.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li Auto Inc ADR stands at -4.44. The total capital return value is set at -6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83. Equity return is now at value 3.96, with 2.07 for asset returns.

Based on Li Auto Inc ADR (LI), the company’s capital structure generated 27.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.47. Total debt to assets is 14.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 522.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.