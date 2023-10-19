Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of General Dynamics Corp. (GD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) is above average at 19.68x. The 36-month beta value for GD is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GD is $266.52, which is $27.29 above than the current price. The public float for GD is 271.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume of GD on October 19, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

GD) stock’s latest price update

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.61 in comparison to its previous close of 241.27, however, the company has experienced a 0.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-18 that Wedbush analysts continue to see overall volume growth rates for payment stocks in the third quarter moderating on a year-over-year basis, while being relatively “flattish” quarter over quarter. In a note to clients, they highlighted a number of relevant trends including consistent growth moderation in credit purchases as well as credit transactions, a likely reduction in large ticket (discretionary) item sales, continued declines in average ticket prices (credit cards); as well as moderating quarter over quarter growth in travel volumes.

GD’s Market Performance

General Dynamics Corp. (GD) has experienced a 0.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.61% rise in the past month, and a 10.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for GD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.53% for GD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $265 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GD Trading at 6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GD rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.96. In addition, General Dynamics Corp. saw -3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GD starting from NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N, who sale 33,230 shares at the price of $227.96 back on Aug 11. After this action, NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N now owns 778,092 shares of General Dynamics Corp., valued at $7,575,211 using the latest closing price.

Gallopoulos Gregory S, the Senior VP, Gen. Counsel, Sec. of General Dynamics Corp., sale 6,500 shares at $225.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Gallopoulos Gregory S is holding 113,319 shares at $1,467,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Dynamics Corp. stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.52. Equity return is now at value 18.28, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on General Dynamics Corp. (GD), the company’s capital structure generated 65.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.48. Total debt to assets is 23.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, General Dynamics Corp. (GD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.