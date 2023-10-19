Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is above average at 19.15x. The 36-month beta value for FSK is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FSK is $21.45, which is $2.04 above than the current price. The public float for FSK is 262.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume of FSK on October 19, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

FSK) stock’s latest price update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK)’s stock price has dropped by -1.33 in relation to previous closing price of 19.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-17 that Prior to September 30, 2023, my Readers mentioned 35 equities in their comments on my articles. Some bad news investments (Rogues) mixed with (mostly) Favorites. Thus, these are ReFa/Ro. Ten analyst-target-estimated TOP-NET-GAIN Re/Fa/Ro: C, ABR, BKH, FRT, MMM, O, T, PFE, PBR.A, and BRSP, averaged 36.1% net gains from reader data collected 10/13/23.

FSK’s Market Performance

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has seen a -0.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.49% decline in the past month and a -1.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for FSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.22% for FSK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSK Trading at -2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.55. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 12.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Sandler Elizabeth, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $20.61 back on Sep 01. After this action, Sandler Elizabeth now owns 4,700 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $20,610 using the latest closing price.

Gerson Brian, the Co-President of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $20.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Gerson Brian is holding 2,547 shares at $20,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.63 for the present operating margin

+79.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.56.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 123.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.35. Total debt to assets is 53.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.