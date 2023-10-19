Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) is above average at 48.68x. The 36-month beta value for CEG is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CEG is $112.91, which is -$16.16 below than the current price. The public float for CEG is 321.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume of CEG on October 19, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

CEG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) has decreased by -0.92 when compared to last closing price of 117.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Stockmarketcom reported 2023-10-12 that Utility stocks to watch in the stock market right now.

CEG’s Market Performance

CEG’s stock has risen by 0.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.00% and a quarterly rise of 19.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Constellation Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.71% for CEG’s stock, with a 28.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CEG Trading at 6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEG rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.14. In addition, Constellation Energy Corporation saw 34.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.02 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Energy Corporation stands at -0.65. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value 6.96, with 1.69 for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), the company’s capital structure generated 52.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.36. Total debt to assets is 12.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.