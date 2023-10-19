Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) is above average at 28.56x. The 36-month beta value for STZ is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STZ is $293.00, which is $39.57 above than the current price. The public float for STZ is 168.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume of STZ on October 19, 2023 was 991.04K shares.

STZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) has dropped by -1.84 compared to previous close of 237.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that The Beverages – Alcohol industry has been in troubled waters due to adverse trends like elevated input and packaging costs, supply-chain costs, and marketing expenses. Persistent innovation, premiumization and digital endeavors place players like BUD, STZ, BF.B, TAP and SAM in a tough fight.

STZ’s Market Performance

STZ’s stock has fallen by -2.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.22% and a quarterly drop of -13.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Constellation Brands Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.85% for STZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STZ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for STZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STZ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $307 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STZ Trading at -8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STZ fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $243.91. In addition, Constellation Brands Inc saw 0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STZ starting from Hernandez Ernesto M, who sale 5,086 shares at the price of $269.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, Hernandez Ernesto M now owns 3,649 shares of Constellation Brands Inc, valued at $1,368,121 using the latest closing price.

Bourdeau James O., the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Constellation Brands Inc, sale 30,723 shares at $269.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Bourdeau James O. is holding 5,500 shares at $8,264,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.62 for the present operating margin

+50.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Brands Inc stands at -0.75. The total capital return value is set at 13.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.34. Equity return is now at value 16.15, with 6.16 for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Brands Inc (STZ), the company’s capital structure generated 154.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.64. Total debt to assets is 52.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.