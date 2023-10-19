Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Akso Health Group ADR (AHG)

The 36-month beta value for AHG is also noteworthy at 0.56.

The average price estimated by analysts for AHG is $9.00, The public float for AHG is 13.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume of AHG on October 19, 2023 was 184.74K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

AHG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ: AHG) has dropped by -15.96 compared to previous close of 1.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AHG’s Market Performance

Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) has seen a -9.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 44.95% gain in the past month and a 378.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.64% for AHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.35% for AHG’s stock, with a 215.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AHG Trading at 70.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.28%, as shares surge +56.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +380.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG fell by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +320.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3413. In addition, Akso Health Group ADR saw 320.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.19 for the present operating margin

+9.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akso Health Group ADR stands at -100.08. The total capital return value is set at -135.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.63. Equity return is now at value -128.02, with -37.81 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.