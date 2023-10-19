An In-Depth Look at Canadian National Railway Co.’s (CNI) Stock Performance

The stock of Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) has seen a -3.46% decrease in the past week, with a -7.22% drop in the past month, and a -10.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for CNI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.10% for CNI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.63% for the last 200 days.

Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) is $166.45, which is $20.28 above the current market price. The public float for CNI is 635.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNI on October 19, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

CNI) stock’s latest price update

Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI)’s stock price has dropped by -3.27 in relation to previous closing price of 108.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Canadian National’s (CNI) third-quarter 2023 earnings and revenues are likely to have plunged year over year.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CNI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $115 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNI Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNI fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.36. In addition, Canadian National Railway Co. saw -11.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.98 for the present operating margin

+45.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian National Railway Co. stands at +29.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.39. Equity return is now at value 24.36, with 10.26 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI), the company’s capital structure generated 74.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.64. Total debt to assets is 31.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.