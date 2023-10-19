Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) is $47.40, which is $30.38 above the current market price. The public float for AMLX is 49.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMLX on October 19, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

AMLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) has decreased by -4.86 when compared to last closing price of 17.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-13 that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares fell Friday after its ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) drug was denied marketing authorization by European Union regulators for the second time. The repeat rebuff comes after Amylyx asked in June for a formal re-examination of the original denial adopted by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

AMLX’s Market Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) has seen a -7.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.85% decline in the past month and a -24.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for AMLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.88% for AMLX’s stock, with a -37.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $49 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMLX Trading at -13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX fell by -7.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.01. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -53.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from Mazzariello Gina, who sale 6,164 shares at the price of $20.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, Mazzariello Gina now owns 49,083 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $128,686 using the latest closing price.

FRATES JAMES M, the Chief Financial Officer of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 32,500 shares at $26.94 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that FRATES JAMES M is holding 55,676 shares at $875,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-905.72 for the present operating margin

+84.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -892.38. The total capital return value is set at -92.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.62. Equity return is now at value -25.14, with -21.45 for asset returns.

Based on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.81. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.