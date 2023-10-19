Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.96 in relation to its previous close of 3.72. However, the company has experienced a -14.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Amneal (AMRX) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMRX is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) is $5.25, which is $0.39 above the current market price. The public float for AMRX is 102.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. On October 19, 2023, AMRX’s average trading volume was 1.20M shares.

AMRX’s Market Performance

AMRX stock saw a decrease of -14.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.44% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.50% for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.37% for AMRX stock, with a simple moving average of 33.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AMRX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AMRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on April 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AMRX Trading at -10.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares sank -15.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRX fell by -14.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 81.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRX starting from BOYER ANDREW S, who sale 29,302 shares at the price of $4.13 back on Aug 11. After this action, BOYER ANDREW S now owns 244,739 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $120,921 using the latest closing price.

TPG GP A, LLC, the Former 10% Owner of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 3,884,600 shares at $2.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that TPG GP A, LLC is holding 12,328,767 shares at $9,095,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.06 for the present operating margin

+35.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -5.88. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.17. Equity return is now at value -0.68, with -0.05 for asset returns.

Based on Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 953.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.51. Total debt to assets is 74.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 918.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.