Ametek Inc (AME) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME)’s stock price has decreased by -3.87 compared to its previous closing price of 149.75. However, the company has seen a -5.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that The Zacks Electronics -Testing Equipment industry players, such as AME, FTV and ITRI, are poised to benefit from the solid demand for testing instruments and 5G prospects.

Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AME is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for AME is $174.66, which is $31.7 above the current market price. The public float for AME is 229.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume for AME on October 19, 2023 was 883.80K shares.

AME’s Market Performance

The stock of Ametek Inc (AME) has seen a -5.44% decrease in the past week, with a -5.70% drop in the past month, and a -8.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for AME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.04% for AME’s stock, with a -2.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AME stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for AME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AME in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $159 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AME Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME fell by -5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.64. In addition, Ametek Inc saw 3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Kohlhagen Steven W, who sale 1,645 shares at the price of $152.74 back on Sep 14. After this action, Kohlhagen Steven W now owns 30,264 shares of Ametek Inc, valued at $251,254 using the latest closing price.

Burke William Joseph, the Executive VP – CFO of Ametek Inc, sale 33,930 shares at $160.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Burke William Joseph is holding 101,937 shares at $5,438,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.40 for the present operating margin

+38.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ametek Inc stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 16.43, with 9.95 for asset returns.

Based on Ametek Inc (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 34.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.51. Total debt to assets is 20.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ametek Inc (AME) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.