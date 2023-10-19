Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO)’s stock price has plunge by -3.45relation to previous closing price of 3.19. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-10 that Caribou Biosciences stock could rocket up more than 400%, according to the consensus price target from Wall Street analysts. Caribou’s lead candidate is an off-the-shelf cellular cancer therapy for lymphoma patients.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) is $16.60, which is $13.65 above the current market price. The public float for ALLO is 106.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 32.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALLO on October 19, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

ALLO’s Market Performance

ALLO stock saw a decrease of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.89% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.49% for ALLO’s stock, with a -41.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ALLO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALLO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $28 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALLO Trading at -16.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares sank -18.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLO remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Allogene Therapeutics Inc saw -51.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLO starting from Mayo Stephen, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $4.29 back on Aug 07. After this action, Mayo Stephen now owns 25,328 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc, valued at $42,855 using the latest closing price.

Bhavnagri Veer, the General Counsel of Allogene Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $6.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Bhavnagri Veer is holding 577,677 shares at $20,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-138044.86 for the present operating margin

-6783.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allogene Therapeutics Inc stands at -136885.60. The total capital return value is set at -38.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.07. Equity return is now at value -49.79, with -41.28 for asset returns.

Based on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO), the company’s capital structure generated 15.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 617.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.