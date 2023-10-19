Allakos Inc (ALLK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) has decreased by -3.03 when compared to last closing price of 1.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.12% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-27 that An analyst’s recommendation may have helped boost Allakos stock. Allakos has two lead therapies to treat autoimmune skin disorders.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALLK is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Allakos Inc (ALLK) is $9.92, which is $8.0 above the current market price. The public float for ALLK is 66.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.58% of that float. On October 19, 2023, ALLK’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

ALLK’s Market Performance

The stock of Allakos Inc (ALLK) has seen a -13.12% decrease in the past week, with a -13.12% drop in the past month, and a -60.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.60% for ALLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.31% for ALLK’s stock, with a -59.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLK stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ALLK by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ALLK in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $11 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALLK Trading at -30.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares sank -10.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLK fell by -13.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2032. In addition, Allakos Inc saw -77.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLK

Equity return is now at value -63.35, with -48.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allakos Inc (ALLK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.