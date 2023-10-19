Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) has decreased by -3.33 when compared to last closing price of 100.93.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-15 that REITs have sold off to their lowest valuations in a decade. Stocks, on the other hand, remain priced at high valuations. I explain why REITs should pummel stocks going forward.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) is above average at 28.88x. The 36-month beta value for ARE is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARE is $141.17, which is $104.25 above than the current price. The public float for ARE is 171.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume of ARE on October 19, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

ARE’s Market Performance

The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has seen a -3.83% decrease in the past week, with a -12.72% drop in the past month, and a -19.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for ARE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.65% for ARE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARE stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ARE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARE in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $108 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARE Trading at -11.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARE fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.49. In addition, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. saw -33.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARE starting from MARCUS JOEL S, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $122.20 back on May 08. After this action, MARCUS JOEL S now owns 351,354 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., valued at $916,500 using the latest closing price.

MARCUS JOEL S, the Executive Chairman of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $168.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that MARCUS JOEL S is holding 388,729 shares at $1,512,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.27 for the present operating margin

+31.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stands at +19.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85. Equity return is now at value 3.09, with 1.59 for asset returns.

Based on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE), the company’s capital structure generated 57.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.67. Total debt to assets is 30.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 107.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.