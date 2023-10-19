Alcoa Corp (AA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) has dropped by -4.98 compared to previous close of 26.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-18 that Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 18, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants James Dwyer – Vice President, Investor Relations and Pension Investments William Oplinger – President and Chief Executive Officer Molly Beerman – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Lawson Winder – Bank of America Securities Lucas Pipes – B. Riley Securities Michael Dudas – Vertical Research Bill Peterson – JPMorgan John Tumazos – John Tumazos Independent Research Alexander Hacking – Citi Timna Tanners – Wolfe Research Carlos De Alba – Morgan Stanley Christopher LaFemina – Jefferies Operator Good afternoon and welcome to the Alcoa Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AA is 2.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AA is $34.40, which is $9.83 above the current price. The public float for AA is 176.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AA on October 19, 2023 was 5.93M shares.

AA’s Market Performance

AA’s stock has seen a -6.32% decrease for the week, with a -14.23% drop in the past month and a -24.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for Alcoa Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.95% for AA’s stock, with a -33.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AA Trading at -12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA fell by -5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.25. In addition, Alcoa Corp saw -44.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Harvey Roy Christopher, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $51.34 back on Feb 08. After this action, Harvey Roy Christopher now owns 950,140 shares of Alcoa Corp, valued at $1,540,170 using the latest closing price.

Bacchi Renato, the EVP & CSIO of Alcoa Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $53.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Bacchi Renato is holding 59,567 shares at $535,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.30 for the present operating margin

+15.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcoa Corp stands at -0.96. The total capital return value is set at 20.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.84. Equity return is now at value -17.71, with -6.08 for asset returns.

Based on Alcoa Corp (AA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.19. Total debt to assets is 12.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alcoa Corp (AA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.