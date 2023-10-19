Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, ABT stock has gone up by 4.55%, with a monthly decline of -5.97% and a quarterly plunge of -17.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Abbott Laboratories The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.24% for ABT’s stock, with a -10.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is above average at 32.01x. The 36-month beta value for ABT is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABT is $116.81, which is $30.03 above than the current price. The public float for ABT is 1.72B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume of ABT on October 19, 2023 was 4.90M shares.

ABT) stock’s latest price update

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.33 in relation to its previous close of 95.56. However, the company has experienced a 4.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-18 that Robert Ford, Abbott chairman and CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk Q3 earnings, the impact of weight loss drugs on their product and more.

ABT Trading at -5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.22. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw -14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from Wainer Andrea F, who sale 10,400 shares at the price of $105.03 back on Aug 08. After this action, Wainer Andrea F now owns 65,027 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $1,092,297 using the latest closing price.

STARKS DANIEL J, the Director of Abbott Laboratories, sale 50,000 shares at $113.76 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that STARKS DANIEL J is holding 6,775,316 shares at $5,688,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.16 for the present operating margin

+51.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +15.82. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 13.96, with 6.97 for asset returns.

Based on Abbott Laboratories (ABT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.85. Total debt to assets is 24.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.