4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price predicted for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) by analysts is $35.43, which is $24.73 above the current market price. The public float for FDMT is 35.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.10% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of FDMT was 302.24K shares.

FDMT) stock’s latest price update

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT)’s stock price has soared by 6.66 in relation to previous closing price of 9.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has faced setbacks, with the FDA placing a clinical hold on its Fabry Disease program due to serious kidney conditions in patients. The company has five product candidates in clinical trials, targeting ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The cystic fibrosis program with 4D-710 showed success, with improvements in lung function and quality of life, providing a potential breathing space for patients ineligible for other treatments.

FDMT’s Market Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) has seen a -6.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.51% decline in the past month and a -42.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for FDMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.47% for FDMT’s stock, with a -41.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FDMT Trading at -28.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -28.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDMT fell by -6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.97. In addition, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc saw -53.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDMT starting from Bizily Scott, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $20.85 back on Jun 08. After this action, Bizily Scott now owns 1,737 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, valued at $78,188 using the latest closing price.

Bizily Scott, the Chief Legal and HR Officer of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,247 shares at $18.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Bizily Scott is holding 1,737 shares at $41,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3516.52 for the present operating margin

-24.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc stands at -3435.41. The total capital return value is set at -37.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.12. Equity return is now at value -37.27, with -33.98 for asset returns.

Based on 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 6.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 106.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.