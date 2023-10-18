Zscaler Inc (ZS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ZS is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZS is $185.06, which is $12.06 above than the current price. The public float for ZS is 86.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.83% of that float. The average trading volume of ZS on October 18, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

ZS) stock’s latest price update

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has increased by 0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 172.21. However, the company has seen a 0.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Zscaler (ZS) stood at $168.52, denoting a -1.25% change from the preceding trading day.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS’s stock has risen by 0.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.36% and a quarterly rise of 6.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for Zscaler Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.64% for ZS’s stock, with a 30.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $190 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at 12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +11.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.45. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw 53.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Sinha Amit, who sale 7,360 shares at the price of $165.69 back on Oct 09. After this action, Sinha Amit now owns 42,320 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $1,219,478 using the latest closing price.

BLASING KAREN, the Director of Zscaler Inc, sale 7,000 shares at $154.14 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that BLASING KAREN is holding 7,896 shares at $1,078,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.32 for the present operating margin

+77.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc stands at -12.51. Equity return is now at value -31.17, with -6.28 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Zscaler Inc (ZS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.