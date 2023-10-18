Zillow Group Inc (Z) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zillow Group Inc (Z) is $56.45, which is $14.07 above the current market price. The public float for Z is 152.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of Z on October 18, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z)’s stock price has decreased by -0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 42.53. However, the company has seen a -6.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-17 that The Fed has raised interest rates at the most aggressive pace in its history for the past couple of years. Some experts believe the Fed has gone far enough, and it might even start cutting rates next year.

Z’s Market Performance

Zillow Group Inc (Z) has seen a -6.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.95% decline in the past month and a -22.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for Z. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.52% for Z stock, with a simple moving average of -8.41% for the last 200 days.

Z Trading at -13.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z fell by -6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.69. In addition, Zillow Group Inc saw 31.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Samuelson Errol G, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $52.66 back on Aug 30. After this action, Samuelson Errol G now owns 131,455 shares of Zillow Group Inc, valued at $1,000,608 using the latest closing price.

Hofmann Jeremy, the Chief Financial Officer of Zillow Group Inc, sale 13,984 shares at $49.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Hofmann Jeremy is holding 121,334 shares at $697,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc stands at -4.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.34. Equity return is now at value -3.93, with -2.69 for asset returns.

Based on Zillow Group Inc (Z), the company’s capital structure generated 41.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.41. Total debt to assets is 28.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zillow Group Inc (Z) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.