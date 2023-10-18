Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.05.

The public float for ZAPP is 19.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZAPP on October 18, 2023 was 52.74K shares.

ZAPP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ZAPP) has dropped by -8.33 compared to previous close of 0.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-07-26 that Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ: ZAPP), a producer of 2 wheel EV’s, has been granted European patents for two components of its i300 electric urban motorcycle. The Z-shaped exoskeleton and removable front fender are at the core of the i300’s innovative design, combining the performance of a motorbike with the convenience of a scooter.

ZAPP’s Market Performance

ZAPP’s stock has fallen by -14.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -53.56% and a quarterly drop of -70.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.66% for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.31% for ZAPP’s stock, with a -90.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZAPP Trading at -56.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.01%, as shares sank -47.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZAPP fell by -14.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6890. In addition, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd saw -94.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZAPP

Equity return is now at value -0.61, with -0.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.