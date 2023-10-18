YPF ADR (YPF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YPF is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YPF is $15.00, which is -$7.51 below the current price. The public float for YPF is 393.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YPF on October 18, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

YPF) stock’s latest price update

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF)’s stock price has increased by 5.70 compared to its previous closing price of 12.98. However, the company has seen a 13.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that In the latest trading session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $12.74, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF’s stock has risen by 13.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.89% and a quarterly drop of -10.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for YPF ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.95% for YPF stock, with a simple moving average of 10.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14.50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YPF Trading at 2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF rose by +13.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.40. In addition, YPF ADR saw 49.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.05 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF ADR stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.87. Equity return is now at value 17.25, with 6.91 for asset returns.

Based on YPF ADR (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 73.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.27. Total debt to assets is 29.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YPF ADR (YPF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.