Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82.

The average price predicted for Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) by analysts is $4.91, which is $0.11 above the current market price. The public float for WIT is 5.22B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of WIT was 1.46M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

WIT) stock’s latest price update

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT)’s stock price has plunge by -2.66relation to previous closing price of 4.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Investors looking for stocks in the Business – Software Services sector might want to consider either Cognizant (CTSH) or Wipro Limited (WIT). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

WIT’s Market Performance

Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) has seen a -5.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.65% decline in the past month and a -3.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for WIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.48% for WIT’s stock, with a -0.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WIT Trading at -5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.90. In addition, Wipro Ltd. ADR saw 1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.13 for the present operating margin

+28.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Ltd. ADR stands at +12.54. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.29. Equity return is now at value 16.94, with 9.98 for asset returns.

Based on Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT), the company’s capital structure generated 22.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.27. Total debt to assets is 14.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.