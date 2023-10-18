Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.81relation to previous closing price of 43.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM ) John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference October 10, 2023 12:15 PM ET Company Participants Randy Smallwood – President and Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants John Tumazos – Very Independent Research John Tumazos Good afternoon. We’re so pleased today to host Randy Smallwood, the President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WPM is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WPM is $55.53, which is $13.27 above the current market price. The public float for WPM is 452.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.79% of that float. The average trading volume for WPM on October 18, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

WPM’s Market Performance

The stock of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has seen a 3.16% increase in the past week, with a -2.24% drop in the past month, and a -2.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for WPM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.85% for WPM stock, with a simple moving average of -3.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $45 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WPM Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.15. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp saw 9.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.85 for the present operating margin

+52.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stands at +62.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.25. Equity return is now at value 9.28, with 9.22 for asset returns.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.03. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.