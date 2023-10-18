What Recent Market Trends Mean for Uniti Group Inc’s (UNIT) Stock

In the past week, UNIT stock has gone down by -4.44%, with a monthly decline of -13.58% and a quarterly plunge of -14.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.40% for Uniti Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.95% for UNIT stock, with a simple moving average of -4.49% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UNIT is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) is $6.25, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for UNIT is 231.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.20% of that float. On October 18, 2023, UNIT’s average trading volume was 2.17M shares.

UNIT) stock’s latest price update

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.83 in relation to its previous close of 4.70. However, the company has experienced a -4.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Skepticism about buying Uniti Group Inc. due to weak financial footing and lack of growth prospects. High debt risk and potential financial distress pose significant concerns for the company. Ownership structure could be a potential catalyst for volatility, leading to fluctuations in stock price and performance.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for UNIT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on November 16, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

UNIT Trading at -10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNIT fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, Uniti Group Inc saw -18.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNIT starting from Gunderman Kenny, who purchase 225,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Mar 09. After this action, Gunderman Kenny now owns 1,372,596 shares of Uniti Group Inc, valued at $983,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.47 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uniti Group Inc stands at -0.83. The total capital return value is set at 17.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.