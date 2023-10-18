Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) has increased by 2.33 when compared to last closing price of 21.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that Office REITs experienced a significant positive revaluation in the first half of 2023, but the recovery rally slowed in September. Vornado Realty Trust, a large office REIT, has a low forward “P/FFO” of ~8X but a high short interest and currently does not pay dividends. Vornado faces pressure as higher interest rates push higher office and retail capitalization rates.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is $20.27, which is $12.24 above the current market price. The public float for VNO is 165.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNO on October 18, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

VNO’s Market Performance

VNO stock saw a decrease of 3.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.08% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.08% for VNO stock, with a simple moving average of 16.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $25 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VNO Trading at -2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.02. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw 7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.20 back on May 26. After this action, WIGHT RUSSELL B JR now owns 9,673 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $22,400 using the latest closing price.

WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, the Director of Vornado Realty Trust, purchase 5,341 shares at $11.30 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WIGHT RUSSELL B JR is holding 12,000 shares at $60,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.70 for the present operating margin

+23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -22.63. The total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.82. Equity return is now at value -7.32, with -2.64 for asset returns.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 156.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.07. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.