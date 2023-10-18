Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VIST is at 2.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VIST is $43.64, which is -$15.94 below the current market price. The public float for VIST is 91.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.46% of that float. The average trading volume for VIST on October 18, 2023 was 638.19K shares.

VIST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) has decreased by -1.29 when compared to last closing price of 32.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Strength in production and cost control are likely to have buoyed Vista Oil & Gas’ (VIST) Q3 bottom line. However, lower oil prices compared to the year-ago period might have played spoilsport.

VIST’s Market Performance

VIST’s stock has risen by 3.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.62% and a quarterly rise of 23.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.16% for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.19% for VIST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 44.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIST stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VIST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIST in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIST Trading at 17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +20.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.01. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR saw 105.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.76 for the present operating margin

+54.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR stands at +23.56. The total capital return value is set at 38.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.94. Equity return is now at value 39.68, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST), the company’s capital structure generated 68.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 28.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.