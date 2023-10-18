Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ: VWE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.51 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-13 that INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vintage Wine Estates Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VWE is $2.00, which is $1.32 above the current price. The public float for VWE is 29.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VWE on October 18, 2023 was 173.53K shares.

VWE’s Market Performance

VWE stock saw a decrease of -11.69% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.06% for Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.87% for VWE’s stock, with a -48.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VWE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VWE stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for VWE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VWE in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VWE Trading at -8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.06%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VWE fell by -11.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6470. In addition, Vintage Wine Estates Inc saw -79.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VWE starting from Sebastiani Jonathan, who purchase 6,757 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Jun 01. After this action, Sebastiani Jonathan now owns 123,650 shares of Vintage Wine Estates Inc, valued at $7,642 using the latest closing price.

Sebastiani Jonathan, the Member of 10% owner group of Vintage Wine Estates Inc, purchase 18,243 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Sebastiani Jonathan is holding 116,893 shares at $20,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.22 for the present operating margin

+30.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vintage Wine Estates Inc stands at -0.19. The total capital return value is set at -2.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.11. Equity return is now at value -71.62, with -28.32 for asset returns.

Based on Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE), the company’s capital structure generated 93.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.30. Total debt to assets is 42.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.