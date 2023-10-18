Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for VTYX is at -0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VTYX is $54.60, which is $39.61 above the current market price. The public float for VTYX is 43.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.35% of that float. The average trading volume for VTYX on October 18, 2023 was 659.73K shares.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX)’s stock price has dropped by -6.27 in relation to previous closing price of 18.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) announces positive top-line data from a phase II study evaluating its pipeline candidate, VTX002, for treating moderate-to-severely active ulcerative colitis. Stock down.

VTYX’s Market Performance

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) has experienced a -21.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -53.68% drop in the past month, and a -51.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.34% for VTYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.21% for VTYX’s stock, with a -50.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTYX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VTYX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VTYX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $63 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VTYX Trading at -44.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares sank -53.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTYX fell by -21.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.74. In addition, Ventyx Biosciences Inc saw -46.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTYX starting from NSV Partners III LP, who sale 49,152 shares at the price of $30.03 back on Oct 09. After this action, NSV Partners III LP now owns 8,439,635 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc, valued at $1,475,858 using the latest closing price.

Subramaniam Somu, the Director of Ventyx Biosciences Inc, sale 49,152 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Subramaniam Somu is holding 8,439,635 shares at $1,475,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTYX

The total capital return value is set at -35.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.19. Equity return is now at value -55.30, with -51.68 for asset returns.

Based on Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.44. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.